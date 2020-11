Ramona Ann Spencer

February 11, 1946 - November 15, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Born on February 11,1946

She was with the love of her life Don Collins for over 45 years. Together they raised 4 Brats and many Strays.

The gathering will be Nov 28, 2020 at 45th south and Dodge from Noon till 3pm Bring your chairs. Food will be provided by Smokin Diner food truck. This is a come and go affair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store