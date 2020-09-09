Randall Beaver
June 4, 1944 - September 6, 2020
Wichita, KS - Randall Earl "Randy" Beaver, retired Wichita Police Department Lieutenant, 76, was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 4, 1944 and passed away September 6, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Beaver; stepmother, Virginia Beaver; mother, Stella Beaver; stepsisters, Sherry Moore and Karen Middlekauf; and stepson, Larry Watts. Randy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jane Beaver; sisters, Jill Shirak and Susan Paul; as well as 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm, September 11, 2020 at Harvest Community Church, 8340 W. 21st, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established with The Wichita Police Fund. Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com