1/1
Randall Beaver
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Beaver
June 4, 1944 - September 6, 2020
Wichita, KS - Randall Earl "Randy" Beaver, retired Wichita Police Department Lieutenant, 76, was born in Jacksonville, FL on June 4, 1944 and passed away September 6, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Beaver; stepmother, Virginia Beaver; mother, Stella Beaver; stepsisters, Sherry Moore and Karen Middlekauf; and stepson, Larry Watts. Randy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jane Beaver; sisters, Jill Shirak and Susan Paul; as well as 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 pm, September 11, 2020 at Harvest Community Church, 8340 W. 21st, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established with The Wichita Police Fund. Services in care of Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Harvest Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved