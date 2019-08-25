Charlier, Randall Eugene Passed away on Aug. 14, 2019. Randall was born in Kansas City, MO, on Dec. 24, 1957 to Raymond E. and Patricia R. (Rum) Charlier. He worked for the City of Wichita Water Plant for 26 years. Preceded in death by father, Raymond; sons, Adam Charlier and Ryan Mull. Survived by mother, Patricia; step-mother, Raye Dean Charlier; siblings, Debbie (Randy) Morgan, and Mickie Charlier; children, Jennifer (Shane) Charlier-Richards, Wendy Conn, Brittany Goodwin and David Patterson; and 8 grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Sat., Aug. 31, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019