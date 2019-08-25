Randall Eugene Charlier

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Eugene Charlier.
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Notice
Send Flowers

Charlier, Randall Eugene Passed away on Aug. 14, 2019. Randall was born in Kansas City, MO, on Dec. 24, 1957 to Raymond E. and Patricia R. (Rum) Charlier. He worked for the City of Wichita Water Plant for 26 years. Preceded in death by father, Raymond; sons, Adam Charlier and Ryan Mull. Survived by mother, Patricia; step-mother, Raye Dean Charlier; siblings, Debbie (Randy) Morgan, and Mickie Charlier; children, Jennifer (Shane) Charlier-Richards, Wendy Conn, Brittany Goodwin and David Patterson; and 8 grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Sat., Aug. 31, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.