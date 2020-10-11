Randall Ford
September 12, 1984 - October 7, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Randy Ford, 36, died October 7, 2020, at his home. He was born September 12, 1984, in Hutchinson, to Russell James and Betina Mae (Southards) Ford.
Randy was a 2003 graduate of Valley Center High School, and attended Butler Community College. He was employed as a warehouse technician for Liquid Dynamics since 2007.
Randy is survived by: his parents, Rusty and Tina Ford of Valley Center; sister, Meghan (Ian) Graham of Wichita; niece, Ava Graham; and grandmother, Kay Southards of South Hutchinson.
He was preceded in death by: grandparents, Lloyd and Betty Ford; grandmother, Grace Warren; and grandfather, Ron Southards.
The casket will remain closed. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with Ron Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. The service is public, however, those attending will be asked to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocol. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.