Guffey, Randall K. Age 70, passed from this life on Aug. 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Randall was born to John and Ruth (McGuire) Guffey in Wichita, KS on Oct. 8, 1949. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Perry and Johnnie Guffey and Bonnie Mae Hummingbird. Survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Guffey; children, Randa Marie, Mary Ruth, Leslie Renee, Randall K. Guffey II; sisters, Bettie Morrison, JoAnn Shaw; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No services planned.