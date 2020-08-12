1/
Randall K. Guffey
1949 - 2020
Guffey, Randall K. Age 70, passed from this life on Aug. 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Randall was born to John and Ruth (McGuire) Guffey in Wichita, KS on Oct. 8, 1949. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Perry and Johnnie Guffey and Bonnie Mae Hummingbird. Survived by the mother of his children, Patricia Guffey; children, Randa Marie, Mary Ruth, Leslie Renee, Randall K. Guffey II; sisters, Bettie Morrison, JoAnn Shaw; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No services planned.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
