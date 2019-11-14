Hewlett, Randall R. "Randy" aged 66, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11:00 am, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita. Survived by wife, Marva; children, Tony (Missy) Hewlett, Angela (Ian) Phillips, Michael (Annette) Hewlett, Mark Schulke and Angie (Jason) Iverson; 10 brothers and sisters; 17 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67219. Please visit: www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019