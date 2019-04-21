Russ, Dr. Randall 59, Interior Designer and Professor at Texas Tech University and Oklahoma State University, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Family will receive visitors at 9 a.m., followed by the Memorial Mass at 10 a.m., both Tuesday, April 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald Russ. Survivors: mother, Donna Russ; brother, Steven (Lisa) Russ; sister, Lori (Jeff) Mitchell; nephews, Ryan (Lindsay) Russ, Logan (Kailey Wyer) Mitchell; great-nephew, Sawyer Russ; beloved cats, Winston and Isabella. Memorial donations to Kansas State University Foundation, Randall R. Russ Scholarship in Interior Design, 1800 Kimball Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502-3373. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019