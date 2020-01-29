Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Salyer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Salyer, Randall 55, died Friday, January 24, 2020. Randy was born in Wichita, KS on October 3, 1964, where he resided the rest of his life. He attended Kapaun Mt. Carmel, where he graduated in 1983 and continued his education at Newman University from which he graduated in the spring of 1992. He started his career as a CPA but eventually branched into many fields as a business owner. Randy enjoyed playing, watching, and coaching basketball. He loved cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks, the Boston Celtics, and the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears when he ventured beyond basketball. Rosary will be at 6:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, Ivan P. Salyer. Survived by his mother, Joyce Salyer of Sun City Center, FL; fiance, Sue Roughton of Wichita, KS; Son, Patrick (Beth) Salyer of Wichita, KS; daughter, Kaitlin Salyer of Wichita, KS; siblings, Mary J. (Michael) Nigg of Valley Center, KS, Terri L. (David) Sondheimer of Castle Rock, CO, Cheryl M. Herbst of Wichita, KS, Ivan "Rusty" Salyer of Gridley, KS, Richard D. (Tammy) Salyer of Towanda, KS, Tammy (Robert) Barr of Wichita, KS; 13 nephews; 7 nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206 and The Wichita Open, 9727 Shannon Woods #100, Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Salyer, Randall 55, died Friday, January 24, 2020. Randy was born in Wichita, KS on October 3, 1964, where he resided the rest of his life. He attended Kapaun Mt. Carmel, where he graduated in 1983 and continued his education at Newman University from which he graduated in the spring of 1992. He started his career as a CPA but eventually branched into many fields as a business owner. Randy enjoyed playing, watching, and coaching basketball. He loved cheering on the Kansas Jayhawks, the Boston Celtics, and the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears when he ventured beyond basketball. Rosary will be at 6:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, Ivan P. Salyer. Survived by his mother, Joyce Salyer of Sun City Center, FL; fiance, Sue Roughton of Wichita, KS; Son, Patrick (Beth) Salyer of Wichita, KS; daughter, Kaitlin Salyer of Wichita, KS; siblings, Mary J. (Michael) Nigg of Valley Center, KS, Terri L. (David) Sondheimer of Castle Rock, CO, Cheryl M. Herbst of Wichita, KS, Ivan "Rusty" Salyer of Gridley, KS, Richard D. (Tammy) Salyer of Towanda, KS, Tammy (Robert) Barr of Wichita, KS; 13 nephews; 7 nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, KS 67206 and The Wichita Open, 9727 Shannon Woods #100, Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.