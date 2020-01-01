Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randolph James "Randy" Horning. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LIBERTY, KY-Horning, Randolph James "Randy" 70, passed away on the morning of December 25, 2019 in Somerset, KY. For the last 10 years Randy resided near Liberty, KY with his loving wife, Theresa Russell Horning. Randy was born in Garden City, KS on August 12, 1949 to his parents, Lorraine and Julius. The Horning family moved to Wichita, KS during Randy's teenage years. After graduating from Wichita South High School, Randy served in United States Air Force. Randy's service in the USAF steered him on adventures throughout Europe. During his early 20s, and back in Wichita, Randy met his first wife, Diane Brubaker Horning. Randy and Diane would go on to have 4 children - all boys. Randy is survived by his sons Shane (Jazmine) Horning, Troy Horning, Russell (Karla) Horning and Andrew Horning. Randy spent most of the next 25 years in Wichita before traveling the U.S. for Confederated Builders as a building superintendent and ultimately landing in Liberty. Randy will be remembered as a creator of many things apart from simply homes and businesses. His boundless love for his family and friends, along with the ability to put forth grand, hilarious, and mostly true, stories, will stand as his greatest creations and achievements. Randy is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Breanna, Feynix, Russell Jr., Zia, and Nico; siblings Mike (Cindy) Horning, Diane (Cary) Sell, Nancy (Ted) Maisch, Janet (Walt) Fairbanks, Jeff (Tracy) Horning and Brad Horning; stepchildren Breaunna Person, Kyle Hundley and 2 step-grandchildren. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, John and Ludwina Horning and Wendoline and Veronica Schreibvogel, all of whom welcomed him to Heaven with open arms. Celebration of Life gathering will be held on January 11, 2020 in Wichita, KS at Cowtown's Visitor Center.

