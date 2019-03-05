Stevens, Randolph R. Age 70, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Wichita, stock broker, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Wednesday, March 6, at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Trisagion 9:45 am Thursday, March 7, followed by the funeral service beginning at 10 am, both at St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, 344 S. Martinson. Randy was born February 29, 1948 in Wichita. He attended North High and graduated from University of Kansas. Survivors include his father, Ray Stevens; sisters, Annette and Connie; and his brother, C. Scott (Terry); numerous cousins. Memorial donations to: St. Mary Orthodox Christian Church, 344 S. Martinson, Wichita, KS 67213-4044.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019