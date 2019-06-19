Betzen, Randy 62, Recently retired from Southern-Glazer's passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Bettie Betzen; and brother-in-law, Guy Gaskill. Randy is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Sonja; daughters, Joy and Jenny; siblings, Roxanne (Mike) Nichols, Beckie Gaskill and Ron (Karen) Betzen. A rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 and a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, both at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Bishop Carroll Catholic High School Choir, 8101 W. Central Wichita, Kansas 67212 or Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 430 No. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 19, 2019