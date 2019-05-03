Dutton, Randy 62, beloved husband, father, grandfather passed into eternal life on April 30, 2019. He is survived by wife, Tama; sons, Riley and wife Lindsay, Robert and wife Kaitlyn; and grandchildren, Noah, Grant, Sydney, and Cheyenne. Randy's passion for horticulture can be seen throughout the Kansas landscape. His devotion to enhance nature through planting trees was only exceeded by his love of God, country, and family. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 1012 E. Belmont Ave., Augusta, KS 67010. A memorial has been established with St. James Catholic School. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2019