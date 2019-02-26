Lassley, Randy E. 50, Quality Assurance Technician, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 28 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Service, 12 p.m., Friday, March 1, Gracepoint Church. Preceded in death by father, Walter. Survivors: wife, Stephanie; mother, Karen; sister, Kim; son, Cody (Sarah); daughter, Megan Fairchild (Matt); son, Casey (Carly); 8 grandchildren, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial established with League 42, P.O. Box 20051, Wichita, KS 67208. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.downingandlahey.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019