DERBY-Hurst, Randy 62, passed away June 10, 2019. Randy is survived by his wife, Cathy; three children, Nathan (Shaye) Hurst, Melissa (Jacob) Peters, and Matthew (Lauren) Hurst; two grandchildren, Gunner and Nora Hurst. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Dutch Hurst. He worked at Boeing for 32 years. He was an avid football fan, cheering on his West Virginia Mountaineers and his Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved to collect coins, travel, and especially playing with his grandchildren. Visitation with Randy's family will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4pm - 8pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A private service will be held at a later date. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019