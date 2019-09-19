Cook, Randy L. 67, passed away September 17, 2019. He was born September 23, 1951 to Gerald and Beulah Cook in Wichita, KS. Randy recently retired from Fisher Lumber Company. He enjoyed his 5 grandchildren. Randy was loved by all that knew him. He will be remembered for his big heart and generosity. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Beulah; brothers, Jerry, Jack and Dick. Randy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen (Zoglman) Cook; children, Amy (Kevin) Hammond and Josh (Angela) Cook; grandchildren, Drayton, Brooke, Karson, Chloe and Mackenzie; sister, Pam (Marvin) Mude. Rosary will be Thursday, September 19, at 7:00 pm with Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 am, both at St. Anthony of Pauda Catholic Church in Garden Plain, KS. Burial to follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to The , Garden Plain Booster Club or Garden Plain HSO.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019