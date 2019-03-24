Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy L. Reed. View Sign

Reed, Randy L. 65, passed away on March 21, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. He was born in Salina, Kansas, on April 30, 1953, to Leonard and Esther (Neaderhiser) Reed. He graduated from Salina Central High School and attended Hutchinson Community College and Wichita State University. Randy worked for Starkey, Inc. for 36 years and held many leadership roles there, retiring as the Director of Facilities and New Construction. He was a faithful friend, a good man and the life of the party wherever he went. He was an avid WSU Shocker fan, loved to travel, enjoyed fishing and was happiest when he was surrounded by friends and family, enjoying a good meal, beers and laughs. Randy is survived by his wife, Jamie of Wichita; his stepsons, Keaton and Ayden Opat; his sister, Linda Myers Bialobroda, and her husband, Simon, of Boulder, CO; his sister, Janice Schmidt, and husband, Jim, of Wichita; his nieces and nephews, Sean Myers, Andrew Myers, Sara Sims, Nicole Dibben and Cecil Papillon; great-nephew, Elliot Dibben; great-niece, Fran Papillon, and many dear friends who were family to him. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 25 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, at Aldersgate Methodist Church, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. Burial will commence at 3 p.m., in White Cloud Cemetery, near Manchester, KS. A memorial has been established with Starkey, Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209. Online tributes may be sent to the family via

10515 W. Maple

Wichita , KS 67209

