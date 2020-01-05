Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Ledermann. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ledermann, Randy age 67, retired contract administrator for Boeing Aircraft passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born in Coffeyville, Kansas in 1952, the family moved to Milwaukee, WI area in 1957. He worked at UPS in Milwaukee during the fall and Continental Can Co. for Milwaukee breweries during the summer months. Randy graduated from Wauwatosa East, (Wisc.) High School in 1970. He later worked as a printer in California, returning to Kansas in 1978. Randy met Joyce Osburn of Elk City, Kansas. Joyce was the love of his life, they married in 1981. She preceded him in death passing away after 35 years of marriage in 2016. He was a lifelong Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawk fan. Randy was a historian and avid collector of FWD and Oshkosh Truck History, along with being one of the earliest members of the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS). He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jane Ledermann and his loving wife, Joyce. Per Randy's wishes no services will be held. Memorial donations at Randy's requests can be made to United Methodist Open Door, P.O. Box 2756, Wichita, KS 67201.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020

