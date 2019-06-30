Sawyer, Randy 66, of Wichita, KS went to be with his Lord on Fri. Jun. 21, 2019 at his home in Wichita. Randy was born the son of Hubert and Jacquelyn Sawyer on October 16, 1952 in Tribune, Kansas. Survivors include his loving wife; Janell Sawyer, children; Stacey Davis, Lindsay (Jerrit) Burgess, Brent Sawyer, brother; Blake Sawyer, grandchildren; Aiden Davis, Ashlyn Davis, Adilynn Burgess, Livia Burgess. Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 a.m. on Tues. July 9, 2019 at Life.Church, 338 N. 127th St. E., Wichita. Inurnment is at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019