HAYSVILLE-Carter, Randy William 60, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Randy is survived by his wife, Robin; daughters, Kandra Carter and Randa (Matthew) Carter; grandchildren, Quincy McConnell and Stormy Thomas. He was preceded in death by his grandson, K'dyn McGowen. Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019