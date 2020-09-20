1/1
Raphael C. Clasen
Raphael C. Clasen
September 16, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - 92, entered eternal life on September 16, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 21; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Raphael was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Margaret (Bugner) Clasen; brothers, Joseph, James, Bernard and Billy Clasen; sisters, Mary Ann (Clasen) Thome, Betty Joe (Clasen) Thompson and Margaret Ann (Clasen) Ast. Survivors, his wife of 70 years, Catherine M. (Ridder) Clasen; son, Michael R. Clasen; grandchild, Kayla (Clasen) Bias; sisters, Lorrain (Clasen) Thomas, Patricia (Clasen) Harris, Jeannie (Clasen) Banks; brother, Reynold Clasen. Ray began his career as a stone mason, then on to a custom builder, building large homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share online tributes at www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
