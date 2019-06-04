Adams, Ray D. 95, retired Architect, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was a loving father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and Ira, and his brother, "Babe." Ray will be missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and LeAnn Adams and daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer (Adams) and Jeff Agnoli, and his grandsons, Nate and Sam. He will be remembered by his loved ones for his kind deeds, sense of humor, and contributions to the Wichita skyline. His life will be celebrated at 2 pm, Tuesday, June 4th, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, with viewing one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Staff Educational Fund of the Kansas Masonic Home or Kansas Honor Flight. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Kansas Masonic Home and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 4, 2019