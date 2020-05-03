Fritzemeyer, Ray D. 84, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away April 25, 2020 in Wichita. Born November 14, 1935, he grew up on a farm and graduated from Stafford High School in 1953. He earned BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University and worked at Boeing for over 11 years in automatic flight controls. He met the love of his life, Susan Alexander, on a double date; and they were married in 1962. In 1971, he changed careers and became a licensed commodity broker, retiring after 41 years, from Pinnacle Futures, Inc. Ray was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church for 56 years serving as an Elder and Trustee, and was an active member of the Steamers Sunday school class. He enjoyed following K-State sports, fishing, traveling, and being with family and friends. Ray was preceded in death by parents, Ben and Gertrude Shaft Fritzemeyer. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 58 years; daughters, Jodie (John) Seitzer of Leawood, KS; Jill (Ravi) Bajaj of Wichita, KS; brother, Joe (Jean) Fritzemeyer of Stafford, KS; sister, Irma (Gale) Ethridge of Glasco, KS; six grandchildren, Ben, Alyssa, Tom and Joe Seitzer; Matthew and Ashley Bajaj. A memorial celebration of Ray's life and resurrection will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67208 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing and Lahey East. Tributes may be sent to the family at www.dlwichita.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.