Ray D. Fritzemeyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fritzemeyer, Ray D. 84, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away April 25, 2020 in Wichita. Born November 14, 1935, he grew up on a farm and graduated from Stafford High School in 1953. He earned BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University and worked at Boeing for over 11 years in automatic flight controls. He met the love of his life, Susan Alexander, on a double date; and they were married in 1962. In 1971, he changed careers and became a licensed commodity broker, retiring after 41 years, from Pinnacle Futures, Inc. Ray was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church for 56 years serving as an Elder and Trustee, and was an active member of the Steamers Sunday school class. He enjoyed following K-State sports, fishing, traveling, and being with family and friends. Ray was preceded in death by parents, Ben and Gertrude Shaft Fritzemeyer. He is survived by Susan, his wife of 58 years; daughters, Jodie (John) Seitzer of Leawood, KS; Jill (Ravi) Bajaj of Wichita, KS; brother, Joe (Jean) Fritzemeyer of Stafford, KS; sister, Irma (Gale) Ethridge of Glasco, KS; six grandchildren, Ben, Alyssa, Tom and Joe Seitzer; Matthew and Ashley Bajaj. A memorial celebration of Ray's life and resurrection will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67208 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing and Lahey East. Tributes may be sent to the family at www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved