Dodge, Ray 88, retired owner of Dodge Camera Repair, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Ray was a United States Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Doloris. Survived by son, Steve (Brooke) of Derby; daughter, Sharon; daughter Jenny (Jerry) Hill both of Wichita; son, Eric (Kristey) of Haysville, 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Kansas Food Bank or donate blood to the American Red Cross in his memory.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Dodge.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019