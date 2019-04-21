Ray Dodge

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Dodge.

Dodge, Ray 88, retired owner of Dodge Camera Repair, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Ray was a United States Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Doloris. Survived by son, Steve (Brooke) of Derby; daughter, Sharon; daughter Jenny (Jerry) Hill both of Wichita; son, Eric (Kristey) of Haysville, 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Kansas Food Bank or donate blood to the American Red Cross in his memory.
logo
Funeral Home
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 263-0244
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 263-0244
funeral home direction icon