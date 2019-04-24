Dodge, Ray 88, retired owner of Dodge Camera Repair, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Ray was a United States Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Doloris. Survived by son, Steve (Brooke) of Derby; daughter, Sharon; daughter Jenny (Jerry) Hill both of Wichita; son, Eric (Kristey) of Haysville, 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Kansas Food Bank or donate blood to the American Red Cross in his memory.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019