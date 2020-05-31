Torrez, Ray 50, of Wichita, died May 23, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. Parish Rosary will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Humane Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson. Ray's service will be available on the website of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson, following his service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store