Ray Torrez
Torrez, Ray 50, of Wichita, died May 23, 2020, in Fort Myers, FL. Parish Rosary will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kansas Humane Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson. Ray's service will be available on the website of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson, following his service.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
JUN
2
Rosary
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
