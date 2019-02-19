Davis, Raymon passed away on February 14, 2019 at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Ray Davis, who died before Raymon was born, his mother, Norma Moore, and dad, Harvin Moore. He is survived by his brother, Gary Moore and sisters, Carla Gorrell and Deborah (Marty) Beck. The service will be private for family and close friends.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 19, 2019