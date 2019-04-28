PRETTY PRAIRIE-Marshall, Raymond Bruce 76 passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019. He was born August 31, 1942 to Walter and Ethel (Minor) Marshall. Ray was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Jane; and brothers, Walter Jr. and Steve. Ray is survived by his sisters, Christine and Alice; and brother, Chris; children, Elizabeth Marshall-McKenna, Stephanie (Randy) Frerking, Tiff (Tom) Garner, and Lance (Kandice) Marshall; grandchildren, Jordan, Mallory, Caitlin, Nicki, Katy, Jeffrey, Timothy, Devin, Josephine, Isaiah and Hazel; and 10 great-grandchildren. No services at this time. Wulf-Ast Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019