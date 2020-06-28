Raymond C. "Chub" Graham
Graham, Raymond C. "Chub" Age 89, passed away June 20, 2020, born April 6, 1931 to Harold and Ada Graham. Chub served in the United States Air Force and retired as an Aircraft Inspector. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Graham; and daughter, Laura Ahn Eskandarion. Chub is survived by his sons, Tim (Debra) Graham and Bill (Robin) Graham; son-in-law, Burt (Stacy) Eskandarion; brother, Norman Graham; 7 grandkids; and 2 great-grandkids. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Wounded Warrior Project. A come and go visitation will be available 10AM-4PM, Tue., June 30th, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service to be held 10AM, Wed., July 1st, at Southwest Presbyterian Church.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
