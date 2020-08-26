Sanchez, Raymond D. 80, hot roofer, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Rosary, 6:30 p.m., Friday, August 28; Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Cardona, and 10 siblings. Survivors: wife, Lora; sons, Darrel (Kristy) Sanchez, Sr. and Mario (Jennifer) Sanchez, Sr.; daughters, Lora (Steve) Leatherman, Sara Gifford, Kara (Jesse Kyle) Hymer; son-in-law, David Cardona; 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Ines Sanchez. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
