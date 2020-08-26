1/1
Raymond D. Sanchez
Sanchez, Raymond D. 80, hot roofer, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Rosary, 6:30 p.m., Friday, August 28; Funeral Service, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Cardona, and 10 siblings. Survivors: wife, Lora; sons, Darrel (Kristy) Sanchez, Sr. and Mario (Jennifer) Sanchez, Sr.; daughters, Lora (Steve) Leatherman, Sara Gifford, Kara (Jesse Kyle) Hymer; son-in-law, David Cardona; 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Ines Sanchez. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Rosary
06:30 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
