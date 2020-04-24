Reichenborn, Raymond Dean 79, retired architect for Wilson & Company, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Private Memorial Service, 11:00 am, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Raymond was a KU alum, past president and longtime member of Rolling Hills Country Club. Preceded in death by his wife, Carolee Jeanette Reichenborn; parents, Tonibelle and Raymond Reichenborn. Survivors: son, Scott (Barbara) Reichenborn of Cheney; daughter, Tanya (and Family) Farrar; grandchildren, Clif (Ashley) Reichenborn and Molly Reichenborn, all of Wichita; great-granddaughter, Lettye Reichenborn; brother, Danny (Janis) Reichenborn of Dodge City; sister, Clara Faye (Al) Puckett of Yukon, OK; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Service will be livestreamed at www.dlwichita.com. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020