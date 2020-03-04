Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Drumm. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Drumm, Raymond E. Age 94, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Raymond was born September 15, 1925 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He retired from the City of Wichita Water Department after he served in the United States Navy during WWII. Raymond was an avid golfer and gardener. He grew beautiful flowers! Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Abigail Drumm; wife of 43 years, Wilma Jean Drumm; wife of 12 years, Dorothy Kay Smith; brother, Wayne Drumm; and sister, Theda Tedder. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Sally (Walt) McCall, grandchildren, Joe McCall, Amy McCall, and Virginia McCall; and great-grandchildren, Kale, Dakota, and Elizabeth. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209, with a visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5-7pm, at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial donations in Raymond's name can be made to Westwood Presbyterian Church.



Drumm, Raymond E. Age 94, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Raymond was born September 15, 1925 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He retired from the City of Wichita Water Department after he served in the United States Navy during WWII. Raymond was an avid golfer and gardener. He grew beautiful flowers! Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Abigail Drumm; wife of 43 years, Wilma Jean Drumm; wife of 12 years, Dorothy Kay Smith; brother, Wayne Drumm; and sister, Theda Tedder. Raymond is survived by his daughter, Sally (Walt) McCall, grandchildren, Joe McCall, Amy McCall, and Virginia McCall; and great-grandchildren, Kale, Dakota, and Elizabeth. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W. Maple St, Wichita, KS 67209, with a visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5-7pm, at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial donations in Raymond's name can be made to Westwood Presbyterian Church. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020

