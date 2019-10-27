Raymond Earl Riner

Riner, Raymond Earl 86, business owner, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born February 1, 1933 to Floyd and Thelma (Brown) Riner in Wichita. Survivors: Wife of 64 years, Helen J. Riner; children, Debra Fowler (Tom), Rick Riner (Carol), Sonya Moeder (Quentin); six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; niece, Joy Taylor. Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and visitation will remain open until 8 p.m. at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
Funeral Home Details