Riner, Raymond Earl 86, business owner, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born February 1, 1933 to Floyd and Thelma (Brown) Riner in Wichita. Survivors: Wife of 64 years, Helen J. Riner; children, Debra Fowler (Tom), Rick Riner (Carol), Sonya Moeder (Quentin); six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; niece, Joy Taylor. Family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. and visitation will remain open until 8 p.m. at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service: 2 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019