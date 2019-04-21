Snap, Raymond "Ram" Frank age 96, passed away April 15, 2019. Raymond was born one of six children to parents, Arthur and Nellie Snapp, on the farm in Lincoln county, Kansas by Barnard. He graduated from Barnard and joined the US Army. After WWII, he moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he and his wife of 71 years, Ruth, would make their home. They had two children, Carolyn Jones and Edward "Fast Eddie" Snapp. He is preceded in death by wife, Ruth (Weber) Snapp; both parents, Arthur and Nellie Snapp; son, Edward Ray Snapp; and son-in-law, Monty Jones; brothers, Melvin and Dale Snapp; sisters, Aline Snapp Berckley, Wanda Snapp Eisenzimmer. Raymond is survived by daughter, Carolyn Jones, of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Nathan and Jake Jones of Katy, Texas, and Craig Ray Alan Robinson, of Wichita; sister, Bonnie (Ken) Shank, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and JoAnn "Josie" Snapp, of Wichita, Kansas. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, Kansas, 67209. Memorials can be made to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, Kansas. 67206. Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be dearly missed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019