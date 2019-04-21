Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Frank "Ram" Snap. View Sign

Snap, Raymond "Ram" Frank age 96, passed away April 15, 2019. Raymond was born one of six children to parents, Arthur and Nellie Snapp, on the farm in Lincoln county, Kansas by Barnard. He graduated from Barnard and joined the US Army. After WWII, he moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he and his wife of 71 years, Ruth, would make their home. They had two children, Carolyn Jones and Edward "Fast Eddie" Snapp. He is preceded in death by wife, Ruth (Weber) Snapp; both parents, Arthur and Nellie Snapp; son, Edward Ray Snapp; and son-in-law, Monty Jones; brothers, Melvin and Dale Snapp; sisters, Aline Snapp Berckley, Wanda Snapp Eisenzimmer. Raymond is survived by daughter, Carolyn Jones, of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Nathan and Jake Jones of Katy, Texas, and Craig Ray Alan Robinson, of Wichita; sister, Bonnie (Ken) Shank, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and JoAnn "Josie" Snapp, of Wichita, Kansas. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, Kansas, 67209. Memorials can be made to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, Kansas. 67206. Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be dearly missed.



Snap, Raymond "Ram" Frank age 96, passed away April 15, 2019. Raymond was born one of six children to parents, Arthur and Nellie Snapp, on the farm in Lincoln county, Kansas by Barnard. He graduated from Barnard and joined the US Army. After WWII, he moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he and his wife of 71 years, Ruth, would make their home. They had two children, Carolyn Jones and Edward "Fast Eddie" Snapp. He is preceded in death by wife, Ruth (Weber) Snapp; both parents, Arthur and Nellie Snapp; son, Edward Ray Snapp; and son-in-law, Monty Jones; brothers, Melvin and Dale Snapp; sisters, Aline Snapp Berckley, Wanda Snapp Eisenzimmer. Raymond is survived by daughter, Carolyn Jones, of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Nathan and Jake Jones of Katy, Texas, and Craig Ray Alan Robinson, of Wichita; sister, Bonnie (Ken) Shank, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and JoAnn "Josie" Snapp, of Wichita, Kansas. A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, Kansas, 67209. Memorials can be made to the , 1861 N. Rock Rd. #380, Wichita, Kansas. 67206. Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be dearly missed. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.