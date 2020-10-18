Raymond J. Ortiz
February 7, 1932 - October 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Raymond J. Ortiz, 88, retired truck driver, passed away Oct. 14, 2020 at his daughter's home in Shawnee, KS. He was born Feb. 7, 1932 in Kingman, KS to Marcus and Julia (Morales) Ortiz. Preceded in death by his wife, Maria Ortiz. Survived by his daughter, Maria Ramona Ortiz Towner and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Raymond Towner and Olivia (Towner) Burzoni; adopted son, John Martinez. Recitation of the Rosary 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., both on Friday at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.