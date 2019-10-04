EL DORADO-Day, Raymond L. was born on December 10, 1930 in Barry County Missouri, the son of Henry B. and Sarah Alma (Mullins) Day. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Carlson Funeral Home for a visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at Carlson Funeral Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM led by Pastor Gene Kaufman. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (Wichita Chapter).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019