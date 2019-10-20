PECK-Hill, Raymond L. 62, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, 1830 West Grand Avenue, Haysville. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hill, Sr.; and brother, Charles Hill, Jr. Raymond is survived by his wife, Kris Hill; two children, Alex Hill and RaeAnn Hill; sisters, Theresa (Jeff) Reel and Renee (Steven) Sederlin; and his mother, Phyllis Hill. Memorials have been established with the or St. Cecilia Parish.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019