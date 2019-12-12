CLEARWATER-Patterson, Raymond L. 64, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, December 12, 2019, with the family present from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, December 13, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary, 501. SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah A. Patterson; mother, Clara Mae Patterson, and stepdaughter, Krystal Bordwell. Raymond is survived by his father, Donald Patterson (Bonnie) two children, Tommy Patterson (Sandra) and Travis Patterson (Dani); eight grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; two brothers and a sister. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019