Raymond L. Poteete
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mulvane-Poteete, Raymond L. age 90, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation with family, 3-6pm, Monday, May 18 at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. A rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Mulvane. Preceded by wife, Ruth; daughter, Laura Poteete; parents, Earl and Carrie (Keeth) Poteete; siblings, Betty Sanger, Barbara Dixson, Jimmy Poteete and Larry Poteete. Survived by children, Steve (Sandy) Poteete of Houston, TX, David (Donna) Poteete of Rose Hill, Mary (Gary Sauers) Poteete of Knoxville, AR, Kathy (Ches) Adams of Pagosa Springs, CO, Tom (Cindy) Poteete of Goddard, Rose Poteete of Mulvane, Tony Poteete of Wichita, Mark (Carol) Poteete of Ringwood, NJ; Berty (Dan) Payne of Mulvane, Thiry (Kelly) Love of Rose Hill, Jake (Amber) Poteete of Topeka; sisters, Shirley Lane and Carol Poteete of Wichita; 31 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Memorial: St. Michael's Catholic Church, 525 E. Main, Mulvane, KS 67110. www.shinklemortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved