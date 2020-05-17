Mulvane-Poteete, Raymond L. age 90, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation with family, 3-6pm, Monday, May 18 at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. A rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Mulvane. Preceded by wife, Ruth; daughter, Laura Poteete; parents, Earl and Carrie (Keeth) Poteete; siblings, Betty Sanger, Barbara Dixson, Jimmy Poteete and Larry Poteete. Survived by children, Steve (Sandy) Poteete of Houston, TX, David (Donna) Poteete of Rose Hill, Mary (Gary Sauers) Poteete of Knoxville, AR, Kathy (Ches) Adams of Pagosa Springs, CO, Tom (Cindy) Poteete of Goddard, Rose Poteete of Mulvane, Tony Poteete of Wichita, Mark (Carol) Poteete of Ringwood, NJ; Berty (Dan) Payne of Mulvane, Thiry (Kelly) Love of Rose Hill, Jake (Amber) Poteete of Topeka; sisters, Shirley Lane and Carol Poteete of Wichita; 31 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Memorial: St. Michael's Catholic Church, 525 E. Main, Mulvane, KS 67110. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.