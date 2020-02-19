Lambert, Raymond "Dale" 92, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born August 19, 1927 to Newell and Mildred (Baker) Lambert in Thornburg, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay (Duvall) Lambert; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Dale is survived by his wife of 22 years, Norma; children, Kent (Pat) Lambert, Kinda Lambert, Kristin Lambert, Sharon (Lee) Stucky, Sandra (Randy) Appel, and Stephanie Miller; sister, Elsie Mae (Marvin) Kugler; sister-in-law, Nadine Tucker; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Funerals: 11 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS 67204 and 1:30 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary, 116 W. 1st St., Smith Center, KS 66967. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Smith Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hesston Golf Course, 520 Yost Dr., Hesston, KS 67062, Thornburg United Methodist Church, 15092 50 Rd., Smith Center, KS 66967, or Smith Center United Methodist Church, 301 E. Kansas Ave., Smith Center, KS 66967. Read full obituary at www.Reflection-Pointe.com.
