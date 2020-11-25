Raymond "Ray" Lee
April 11, 1956 - November 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Raymond "Ray" Lee, age 64, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 20, 2020. Ray was preceded in death by his father, E. M. "Shorty" Lee; his infant twin sibling; sister, Linda Unruh. Survivors include: wife of 20 years, Stacey Lee; mother, Mary Lee; brother, Bob and wife, Jo Lee; sister, Carrie and husband, Ron Haas; numerous nieces and nephews; 2 great-nephews. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Fresenius Kidney Care, 1007 N. Emporia, Wichita, KS 67214 and Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45th Street North, Wichita, KS 67204. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/wichita-ks/raymond-lee-9912470