Epperson, Raymond Leon 91, passed away April 27, 2019. Leon was born inVinita, OK, to Arthur Raymond and Mary Ann Epperson. Leon moved to Wichita, KS in 1949, it was there he married Anna T. Schon on August 9, 1952. In 1950 he went to work at Beech Aircraft Corp., where he was known as "Epp", and retired after 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Anna; parents; brother, Robert Charles, and son, Chris. He is survived by sons, John (Melinda) Epperson, Wichita, Linden Epperson, Pittsburg, KS; daughter, Mary Ann Karnahan-Everhart (Tony) Augusta, KS; grandkids, Amanda (Sean) McDonald, Robin (Chad) Cheslic, Evan (Megan) Epperson; step-grandkids, Wes (Caitlin) Myers, Taylor (Ethan) Pardue, Cameron (Montanna) Schultz; great-grandkids, Colton, Tucker, Makenna, and Kinsley McDonald, and Hayley and Riley Cheslic. A visitation will be held Tues., April 30 from 5-7pm with services 1 pm Wed., May 1, all at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019