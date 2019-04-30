Raymond Leon Epperson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Leon Epperson.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Epperson, Raymond Leon 91, passed away April 27, 2019. Leon was born inVinita, OK, to Arthur Raymond and Mary Ann Epperson. Leon moved to Wichita, KS in 1949, it was there he married Anna T. Schon on August 9, 1952. In 1950 he went to work at Beech Aircraft Corp., where he was known as "Epp", and retired after 40 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Anna; parents; brother, Robert Charles, and son, Chris. He is survived by sons, John (Melinda) Epperson, Wichita, Linden Epperson, Pittsburg, KS; daughter, Mary Ann Karnahan-Everhart (Tony) Augusta, KS; grandkids, Amanda (Sean) McDonald, Robin (Chad) Cheslic, Evan (Megan) Epperson; step-grandkids, Wes (Caitlin) Myers, Taylor (Ethan) Pardue, Cameron (Montanna) Schultz; great-grandkids, Colton, Tucker, Makenna, and Kinsley McDonald, and Hayley and Riley Cheslic. A visitation will be held Tues., April 30 from 5-7pm with services 1 pm Wed., May 1, all at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon