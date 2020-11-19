1/1
Raymond Renfro
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Renfro
July 26, 1932 - November 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Ray passed away November 16 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Dorothy Renfro, his brothers Robert and Charles Renfro and his wife of 49 years Carolyn Marie Renfro.
He is survived by his son Don (Bambi) Renfro and daughter Conni (Danny) Breth. He has 4 grandchildren Jennifer Fullhart, Amber (Todd) Doty, Major Jacob Breth USAF and AJ (Kathryn) Renfro and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was a proud North High School Graduate Class of 1950, a US Army Veteran of the Korean war. He had a long career at the Rainbo Baking Co. He was an avid bowler and bocci ball player. He enjoyed card playing and casinos. He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Lodge. He loved car racing, football and his family.
Graveside service will be Friday, November 20 at 11:00 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Ave.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
4408 West Central
Wichita, KS 67212
3169458108
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 18, 2020
Rest Raymond, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army, Korean War.
Harry Simpson
November 18, 2020
So glad to have known Ray. Was also a friend to Carolyn. Ray was a kind, caring man always ready to help anyone. You and your pipe will be missed!
Mike and Patti Woodward
Family
November 18, 2020
I'll remember him with his pipe and his big smile. Never got excited much except once in awhile at the track. Enjoyed playing Bingo with him and Carolyn when we used to all go. Thinking of you all with love and hugs.
RIP Ray ❤❤
Carla lamb
Friend
November 18, 2020
My sweet Grandpa Ray. Thank you for being my Grandpa, you Always made me laugh, smile. I Love you Grandpa, I miss you Grandpa .
Jennifer Fullhart
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved