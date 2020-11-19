Raymond Renfro

July 26, 1932 - November 16, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Ray passed away November 16 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Dorothy Renfro, his brothers Robert and Charles Renfro and his wife of 49 years Carolyn Marie Renfro.

He is survived by his son Don (Bambi) Renfro and daughter Conni (Danny) Breth. He has 4 grandchildren Jennifer Fullhart, Amber (Todd) Doty, Major Jacob Breth USAF and AJ (Kathryn) Renfro and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was a proud North High School Graduate Class of 1950, a US Army Veteran of the Korean war. He had a long career at the Rainbo Baking Co. He was an avid bowler and bocci ball player. He enjoyed card playing and casinos. He was a member of the VFW and Eagles Lodge. He loved car racing, football and his family.

Graveside service will be Friday, November 20 at 11:00 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Ave.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store