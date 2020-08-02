1/2
Raymond S. Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy, Raymond S. age 88, retired sheetmetal mechanic for Boeing, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wednesday, August 5, with family present 5:30-7pm; Services, 10am, Thursday, August 6, BOTH at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Charles and Esther (Heilman) Murphy; brothers, Harold, Dean and Larry Murphy. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Mark (Janet) Murphy of Wichita, Mike (Judy) Murphy of Udall, Cindy Murphy of Wichita; granddaughter, Mandy (Joe) Dailey of Wichita; brother, James (Eileen) Murphy of Chanute. Memorial: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Shinkle Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
10:00 AM
Shinkle Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N Lamar Ave
Haysville, KS 67060
316-522-6228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved