Murphy, Raymond S. age 88, retired sheetmetal mechanic for Boeing, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Wednesday, August 5, with family present 5:30-7pm; Services, 10am, Thursday, August 6, BOTH at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Charles and Esther (Heilman) Murphy; brothers, Harold, Dean and Larry Murphy. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Mark (Janet) Murphy of Wichita, Mike (Judy) Murphy of Udall, Cindy Murphy of Wichita; granddaughter, Mandy (Joe) Dailey of Wichita; brother, James (Eileen) Murphy of Chanute. Memorial: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com
.