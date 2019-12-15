Jones, Raymond Thomas 79, retired Boeing Aircraft Company Project Manager, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Margaret Jones and brother, David Jones. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth "Liz" Jones; son, Scott (Penny) Jones; daughter, Wynn Jones; and grandchildren, Caitlin and Carter Jones. Memorials to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019