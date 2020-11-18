Raymond Vaughters
January 2, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Raymond A. Vaughters, 88, of Atlanta, Kansas, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
Born January 2, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, he was the son of William H. and Hazel (Chandler) Vaughters. He was raised and received his education in Winfield, Kansas, graduating from Winfield High School in 1950.
He married Marian Means on September 4, 1950 in Newkirk, Oklahoma. The couple made their first home in Winfield and Raymond began his career at Boeing in Wichita. They later transferred to Spokane, Washington and then returned to Wichita. To this union, five children were born. The couple later divorced.
Raymond was united in marriage to Mary Margarette "Margie" Axtell on September 4, 1967 in Wichita. The couple made their home in Derby. Raymond continued his career with Boeing, retiring in 1990. After retiring he moved to a farm in Atlanta, Kansas where he lived out his dream of being a farmer. Margie preceded him in death on January 24, 2014.
He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Atlanta. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the gun club with his brother, and watching animals on the farm.
His family includes his children, Terry Luton of Derby; Ronald Dale Vaughters and wife, Sharon of Wichita; Steve R. Vaughters of Belle Plaine; Michael Wayne Vaughters of Wichita; Patti Ream and husband, Mark of Piedmont, OK; Trudy Weide and husband, Tim of Rose Hill; Steven Ray Ferguson of Conway, AR; his close friend Dorothy Keeton of Haysville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Raymond was preceded in death by a daughter Connie Smith and his brother Richard B. Vaughters.
Private family graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery at 10:00 A.M, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Services may be viewed through Miles Funeral Service Facebook Live.
A memorial has been established in Raymond's name for the Wichita Animal Action League. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
