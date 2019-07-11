Womack, Reatha 75, passed away Wed., July 3, 2019. She was born in Newton County, MO on Sept. 9, 1943 to Arthur and Thelma Bates. She leaves behind to mourn her death, sister, Sharon (Mickey) Dunbar, 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She's preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Glendall Womack, son, Glen Dale Womack, daughters, Glenda Lorene Womack, Gwendolyn Louise Hayden, and both parents. Visit: 4-8 p.m., Thurs., July 11. Funeral: Frid., July 12, 10:30 a.m. both at Old Mission Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019