Rebecca "Becky" Ann Graham
September 30, 1961 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Graham, 59, realtor, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. Memorial Service will be at , Monday, November 23, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Becky was a retired ReMax Premier realtor. She was an active member at Covenant Presbyterian Church, University of Utah graduate where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority, avid traveler, bowler, Bunco player and social butterfly. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rebecca Newbern. Survived by her son, Monte Graham; daughter, Summer Graham; grandchild, Autumn Payton all of Wichita; brothers, Wade (Meryl) Newbern, Wyatt (Carolyn) Newbern, Ernie Newbern; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Alzheimer's Association
, Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com