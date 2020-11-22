1/1
Rebecca Ann "Becky" Graham
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Rebecca "Becky" Ann Graham
September 30, 1961 - November 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Graham, 59, realtor, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. Memorial Service will be at , Monday, November 23, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Becky was a retired ReMax Premier realtor. She was an active member at Covenant Presbyterian Church, University of Utah graduate where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority, avid traveler, bowler, Bunco player and social butterfly. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Rebecca Newbern. Survived by her son, Monte Graham; daughter, Summer Graham; grandchild, Autumn Payton all of Wichita; brothers, Wade (Meryl) Newbern, Wyatt (Carolyn) Newbern, Ernie Newbern; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Alzheimer's Association, Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memorial service
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
November 20, 2020
Becky was a very dear cousin. It was fun to watch her grow up, as she and her family lived near my parents' home, so we visited often with her and her family. We will miss her and we are sad to see her leave this place, but feel she is resting in her Heavenly Home.
Alice Newbern Davis
Family
